The June 19 Triller PPV featuring undisputed lightweight champion ‘Takeover’ Teófimo López vs. ‘Ferocious’ George Kambosos Jr., will split the music and boxing into two separate parts, however, there will still be undisclosed “entertainment” between fights.

“Unlike past events, the concert will be first, so if you only want the concert, you can do that. If it’s not your cup of tea, come for the boxing and the show, or come for all of it. We have something for everyone,” said Ryan Kavanaugh, co-owner of Triller.

This will be the first-ever boxing event held at loanDepot park in Miami, Florida, home of the Miami Marlins, which will be configured in an intimate and unique setting with full open seating for the first time since COVID.

Hip Hop superstar Meek Mill, Latin superstar Myke Towers, and Reggaeton sensation Lunay performing a full-set concert prior to the start of the boxing action.

“This line-up will be as good as the best of the best festivals,” said Triller Fight Club partner Snoop Dogg. “For the first time ever we’re offering fans two for one, come see an epic world-class concert followed by the year’s most important boxing event.”