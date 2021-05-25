By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Australian heavyweight champion Justis Huni (3-0, 3 KOs) has plans to fight PPV star Paul Gallen in a major event on June 16, then to compete in the upcoming Olympic Games. But all those plans can go up in smoke with a loss or even an injury against Christian Ndzie Tsoye (5-3-2, 4 KOs) on Wednesday night in a defense of his Aussie belt at the ICC Exhibition Centre, Sydney, NSW. The bout will be televised on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.

On the undercard, New Zealand light heavyweight Robert Berridge (30-7-4, 22 KOs) will be in action against Isaac Hardman (9-0, 7 KOs) over eight rounds.

Supervisor: Mick Heafey

Combat Sports Inspector: David Grainger

Promoter: Dean Lonergan