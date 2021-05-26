Former three-weight world king Jorge Linares (47-5, 29 KOs) has warned WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney (25-0, 15 KOs) that he is stepping up to a whole new level on Saturday at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, live worldwide on DAZN.
“A fight with me is a different level,” said Linares. “I can show so many styles, I’m naturally fast and strong, I don’t have a lot of KOs, but he knows I can punch. I think he will run all night, but I will be waiting for him, I will follow him. If he wants to fight inside, I am ready for him. He’s going to have big problems on Saturday night, he knows I can do everything, and he knows I have the timing to put him down.
“I don’t need to say anything about what he’s said. I just think about myself and what I need to do, not what he says or does. I don’t like to talk too much, I don’t need to talk to get fans or followers or anything, I just need to go out and do my job and put on a great fight.”
I like Haney but he’s definitely gonna run and avoid a street fight with Linares. Haney may win a boring decision tho. Maybe the winner will get a shot at Kingry??
Haney don’t need to run. Its called boxing, not mma. Jorge better protect his flanks, you know he don’t like it to the body. Easy work for Haney!