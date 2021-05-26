Former three-weight world king Jorge Linares (47-5, 29 KOs) has warned WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney (25-0, 15 KOs) that he is stepping up to a whole new level on Saturday at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, live worldwide on DAZN.

“A fight with me is a different level,” said Linares. “I can show so many styles, I’m naturally fast and strong, I don’t have a lot of KOs, but he knows I can punch. I think he will run all night, but I will be waiting for him, I will follow him. If he wants to fight inside, I am ready for him. He’s going to have big problems on Saturday night, he knows I can do everything, and he knows I have the timing to put him down.

“I don’t need to say anything about what he’s said. I just think about myself and what I need to do, not what he says or does. I don’t like to talk too much, I don’t need to talk to get fans or followers or anything, I just need to go out and do my job and put on a great fight.”