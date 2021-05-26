By Scott Ploof

It is with great sadness that we inform everyone that former Fightnews.com® photojournalist Peter Heintzelman passed away this past Saturday at the age of 62 after battling a long illness.

A true gentleman, father, lawyer, and boxing enthusiast, he covered the great sport of boxing for Fightnews.com® over the course of 12 years beginning in 2002. During that time, he was a staple at New England boxing events not only as a reporter and interviewer, but also as a photojournalist.

He was born in December of 1959 in Lake George, NY, and raised in Vermont. Peter was a graduate of the University of Vermont Law School. Peter’s charm and wit allowed him to excel at his law practice. His dedication and passion to the sport of boxing allowed him to bring his talent to Fightnews.com®. Peter wrote with the same wit and charm that he displayed in the courtroom when trying cases, as he did when covering a fight card, press conference, or interview. FightNews would like to take this opportunity to send our condolences to the family and friends of Peter Heintzelman. (Read more)

Growing up he had a love for the sport as well as a passion for taking photographs. He said back in 2010, “I had been into photography since I was a kid. I built my own darkroom under the stairs of my parents’ Vermont home when I was in the third grade and always loved to shoot and develop pictures.” While having a very successful career as a real estate lawyer in Worcester, MA, his passion for boxing was re-ignited after attending the rematch of Arturo Gatti and Micky Ward back in 2002 and shortly thereafter began his career with Fightnews.com®. “To document boxing history in my day is an absolute joy for me.” Peter continued “I might take a thousand pictures in a given night at the fights, and to find two or three smashing pictures is a pot of gold.”

Peter covered many ESPN2 Friday Night Cards, HBO Boxing After Dark, and Showtime Championship boxing events at Foxwoods Resort and Casino and Mohegan Sun Arena in CT. He had the opportunity to work with several of Fightnews.com® best reporters and photojournalists over the years including Billy Luppert, Emily Harney, Ed Mulholland, Mark Vaz, Pat Kelley, myself, and many others. Peter captured some memorable photos during his career. He made many friends in the business both inside and outside press row.

On a personal note, Peter was my cousin, and growing up he was always so genuine and had a heart of gold. He brought joy to his friends and family. I will miss him greatly. His legacy will live on forever through his photographs and through the success of his two children. Peter was always so proud of them both and their accomplishments.

Peter wanted to have a family and he achieved it. He wanted a successful business and law practice, and he achieved it. He followed his dream of becoming a photographer, and he achieved it. Even though his time here on Earth was cut relatively short, he sought out and accomplished everything he set his mind to in life. God bless you, Peter Heintzelman! Rest in Peace.

(Quotations courtesy of Worcester Telegram and Gazette)

