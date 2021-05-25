A purse bid for the Patrick Wojcicki vs. Esquiva Falcao IBF middleweight eliminator for the #1 postion took place at the IBF office today, May 25, 2021 at 12:00PM EST. Present at the purse bid were Carl Moretti for Top Rank and Chris Meyer and Tom Dallas for Wasserman Boxing. Wasserman Boxing won bidding $175,579.00 for the bout while Top Rank bid $110,000.00. The bout must take place within 90 days.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.