A purse bid for the Patrick Wojcicki vs. Esquiva Falcao IBF middleweight eliminator for the #1 postion took place at the IBF office today, May 25, 2021 at 12:00PM EST. Present at the purse bid were Carl Moretti for Top Rank and Chris Meyer and Tom Dallas for Wasserman Boxing. Wasserman Boxing won bidding $175,579.00 for the bout while Top Rank bid $110,000.00. The bout must take place within 90 days.