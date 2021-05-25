By Robert Coster

The story of former WBC light flyweight champion Edgar Sosa is an endearing one. The tale of a Mexico City taxi driver who boxed and had big dreams. It is also about a relationship, woven through the years, with the man who helped him turn his career and destiny around. Fightnews.com® interviewed Sosa about his rise from anonymity to becoming a boxing world champion.

Champ, for those who don’t know you, can you introduce yourself?

I am Edgar Sosa, WBC light flyweight champion from 2007 to 2009, a record of 53-11, with 11 title defenses in two years. I was WBC runner-up for Boxer of the Year (to Vitali Klitschko) in 2008. I was named WBC Champion Emeritus in 2009.

The beginning of your career was not auspicious. What can you tell us about that?

I turned pro in the year 2000. I didn’t box for money. I boxed for glory, for that title belt. But I had to drive that cab to maintain my family – I was a young father. I had no manager and not enough time to train. It’s hard to face economic pressure. Yes, my record was 12-5, nothing special as you can see. But inside of me, I knew I could be a champion.

So what was the turn-about in your career?

In 2003, I had lost three fights out of four. I was ready to give up on my boxing career. I had always said if I can’t be a champion, why do it? Why go through the pain and effort? I told my wife “If I lose another fight, I’ll quit boxing.” Then I got a call from an agent. There was a boxing card in Haiti, the boxer had not shown up and they needed a sub. I took the fight on three days’ notice – I had bills to pay. I thought this may be my last fight. Plus, I had never been on a plane before. (laughs)

Were you fighting somebody of note?

Yes, a Dominican boxer called Domingo Guillen, WBC Fecarbox Champion, a ranked boxer with 32 KOs in 37 wins. I thought to myself “I’m not going there to be the victim. They will have to take me out on my shield.”

Tell us about the fight?

In the second round, I got caught by a thunderous right hand. I went down but I got up at the count of 8. I was dazed. Luckily, it was at the end of the round. I stumbled back to my corner. I told my corner “Don’t you stop the fight. He’s wide open . I’m going to win.” I stopped Guillen in the sixth round. It was on December 12/2003. I’ll never forget that date “. The next day, the promoter Mr. Jacques Deschamps took me aside to talk to me.

What happened?

Mr. Deschamps told me, “Young man, you have grit, you have courage. I want to help you in your career.” I told him that I had no manager, that I had little time to train. He told me ” I believe you can go far and I will be there to help you, to guide you.” That day my career, my life changed.

How did Jacques Deschamps help you?

Financially his help allowed me to have the time to train. He would also give me advice, he was experienced. “Use your jab, have more head movement, don’t be so predictable.” From 2003 to 2006, I had a streak of 13 straight victories. I went up the rankings to number one and on April 14th, 2007, I faced world champion Brian Viloria. That night, Jacques took me aside and told me “this night is for you to take. You can and you will do it.”

How was that fight?

A really hard fight, a war. Viloria was really good, really tough. But I wasn’t about to be denied. I clinched the decision in the last round. I almost stopped him. In that round, I was like…possessed.

What followed?

Between 2007 and 2009, I defended my title 11 times. I lost my title in a fight that left a bitter taste in my mouth. Filipino boxer Rodel Mayol, a boxer known for his dirty tricks, head-butted me in the second round. I got a broken cheekbone and a deep cut under my eye. the referee Robert Martinez only took a point away from Mayol then said that the fight should continue. I was in no condition to continue.

Did you appeal the decision?

Yes, we did but the result wasn’t overturned. The WBC did give me a plaque of “Champion Emeritus.” I couldn’t fight for 6 months and, in the meantime, Mayol lost the title. It nauseates me to see that Mayol so-called scored a two round TKO over me. That’s how it is in the books.

Now that you’re retired, do you still have a close relationship with Jacques Deschamps?

Closer than ever. We talk a lot. Not every fighter is lucky to have not only a manager but a mentor, a guide. I want to train kids but right now the gyms are closed. I want to help them like I was helped by Jacques. My message to kids is “never give up on yourselves. There may be a Champion in you. It happened to me, it can happen to you.”