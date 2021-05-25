Lewis Ritson (21-2, 12 KOs) will face Jeremias Ponce (27-0, 17 KOs) in a final eliminator for the IBF super lightweight world title at the Vertu Motors Arena, Newcastle on June 12, live on Sky Sports in the UK and on DAZN in the US. Ritson won a controversial split decision against Miguel Vazquez behind closed doors at the East of England Arena in Peterborough last time out in October to claim the vacant WBA Intercontinental title.

A limited number of tickets will be made available for this event.

“This is a huge fight for Lewis Ritson, he is one fight away from a shot at the undisputed championship,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “We should be having the full 9,000 in Newcastle but right now 1,000 is going to feel like a full house and I can’t wait to see the fans again in Newcastle – I expect this main event to be a war.”