Triller will still present a fight card on October 16 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, but it won’t feature the lightweight title fight between undisputed champion Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos. The new headliner is Cletus ‘The Hebrew Hammer’ Seldin (25-1, 21 KOs) defending his NABA super lightweight title in a scheduled ten-rounder against William ‘Baby Face’ Silva (28-3, 16 KOs).

The card will shift from a full-fledged $49.99 pay-per-view to a $2.99 TrillerVerz Verzuz event that will feature reggae artist “Super Cat” after boxing concludes on Saturday, continuing on Sunday night with hip-hop legends “Big Daddy Kane” against KRS-One.

As for Lopez-Kambosos, Triller has thrown in the towel after five separate fight dates have fallen through.