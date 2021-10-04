October 4, 2021
Boxing News

James-Butaev lands in Las Vegas

WBA welterweight champion Jamal James (27-1, 12 KOs) and Radzhab Butaev (13-1, 10 KOs) will fight on Showtime October 30 at the Virgins Hotel in Las Vegas. The bout will be part of the WBA-mandated box-off to define a single champion at 147 pounds.

The winner of this fight will have to fight the winner of Yordenis Ugas vs. his mandatory challenger Eimantas Stanionis, who will fight for the super championship in the next few months. Once the box-off is over, there will be only one champion in the category.

