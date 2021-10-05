October 5, 2021
Boxing News

Fury-Wilder III Grand Arrivals Today

Fury-Wilder Fight Week kicks off today in Las Vegas when WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former champ Deontay Wilder make their grand arrivals at the Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena. Fans are invited to attend. Wilder arrives first at 5PM, with Fury scheduled for 5:30PM.

BetMGM lists Fury as a -275 favorite. Wilder backers can get +225.

The PPV price is $79.99.

Fury responded to Wilder’s cheating allegations Monday on The MMA Hour. “I had horseshoes in there,” admitted Fury. “You know I’m a gypsy, don’t you? … I loaded the gloves with horseshoes and dynamite. This time I’m going to do exactly the same. Put a bit more metal in there.”

  • SHOULD be another one sided win for Fury. UNLESS his weight and lack of conditioning between fights finally catches up to him.

  • Wilder has a puncher’s chance while Fury can simply outbox him. However, they both deserve a title alone in trash-talking and being annoying at times.

  • Haha gotta LOVE TYSON FURY. I love Deontay Wilder also but I don’t to see him get hurt so therefore I hope TYSON FURY knocks Deontay Wilder out COLD so he won’t go through 12 rounds of beating.
    TF inside of 3 rounds.

