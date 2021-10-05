Fury-Wilder Fight Week kicks off today in Las Vegas when WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former champ Deontay Wilder make their grand arrivals at the Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena. Fans are invited to attend. Wilder arrives first at 5PM, with Fury scheduled for 5:30PM.

BetMGM lists Fury as a -275 favorite. Wilder backers can get +225.

The PPV price is $79.99.

Fury responded to Wilder’s cheating allegations Monday on The MMA Hour. “I had horseshoes in there,” admitted Fury. “You know I’m a gypsy, don’t you? … I loaded the gloves with horseshoes and dynamite. This time I’m going to do exactly the same. Put a bit more metal in there.”