Undefeated lightweight sensation, Miguel “El Explosivo” Madueño (25-0, 23 KOs) will face Jose Luis “La Boa” Rodriguez (25-14-1, 13 KOs) in an eight round main event on October 22 at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, California. The 22-year-old Madueño is coming off a tenth round TKO against Sonny Fredrickson on September 14 in front of a huge Trillerverz audience.

In the 8-round co-feature, Eros Correa (10-0, 7 KOs) will square off against Katsuma Akitsugi (6-0, 1 KO), in a battle of unbeaten super bantamweights.

This will be Thompson Boxing’s first show back at the Doubletree since the pandemic started.