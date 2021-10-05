October 5, 2021
Boxing News

Madueño returns Oct 22

Undefeated lightweight sensation, Miguel “El Explosivo” Madueño (25-0, 23 KOs) will face Jose Luis “La Boa” Rodriguez (25-14-1, 13 KOs) in an eight round main event on October 22 at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, California. The 22-year-old Madueño is coming off a tenth round TKO against Sonny Fredrickson on September 14 in front of a huge Trillerverz audience.

In the 8-round co-feature, Eros Correa (10-0, 7 KOs) will square off against Katsuma Akitsugi (6-0, 1 KO), in a battle of unbeaten super bantamweights.

This will be Thompson Boxing’s first show back at the Doubletree since the pandemic started.

Bejenaru returns Nov 6
Fury-Wilder III Grand Arrivals Today

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>