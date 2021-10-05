Cruiserweight Constantin Bejenaru (14-1, 4 KOs) takes on undefeated Ditlev “D-struct” Rossing (14-0, 9 KOs) on November 6 at the Brondby Hall on the outskirts of Copenhagen, Denmark. Bejenaru is coming off a long layoff since suffering his first professional loss in a fight for the WBA ‘super’ title against Arsen Goulamirian in December 2019.

The other headlining bout is an IBF female featherweight championship defense by Sarah Mahfoud. ‘Danish Fight Night, presented by Hall of Fame promoter Mogens Palle.