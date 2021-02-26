February 26, 2021
Trainers talk Canelo-Yildirim

Trainers Eddy Reynoso and Joel Diaz weigh-in on Saturday’s clash in Miami between WBA/WBC super middleweight champion Saul Alvarez and Avni Yildirim.

Joel Diaz: “It was a great experience for me when I was called by Avni’s manager in regard to this great opportunity. Flew into Turkey, started training over there. Everything was great, we’ve been putting in some great work. I believe we can do something with Avni. If not, I wouldn’t be here…Putting a plan against Canelo Alvarez for me, is really tough because Canelo is not an easy fighter to face. Like every coach, like every fighter we have to take risks. We’re up for the challenge.”

Eddy Reynoso: “We were very happy after that fight in December (against Callum Smith) and very happy after the results with Oscar Valdez. We know we have a tough fight against Yildirim, he’s trained by Joel. We know it’s not going to be easy but we’re gonna give a good fight.”

