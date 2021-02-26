By Przemek Garczarczyk

“The reason I can fight every two months and sustain this kind of activity: A lot of guys when they win they celebrate, go out, spend the money on material stuff. I invest in me,” says unbeaten heavyweight Michael Coffie. Last month Coffie knocked out Darmani Rock on FOX to improve to 12-0, 9 KOs. The former Marine talks about living and breathing boxing, his mental approach, and why an iron chin definitely helps when you step into the ring vs. 250+ pound men.

