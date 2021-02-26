By Przemek Garczarczyk
“The reason I can fight every two months and sustain this kind of activity: A lot of guys when they win they celebrate, go out, spend the money on material stuff. I invest in me,” says unbeaten heavyweight Michael Coffie. Last month Coffie knocked out Darmani Rock on FOX to improve to 12-0, 9 KOs. The former Marine talks about living and breathing boxing, his mental approach, and why an iron chin definitely helps when you step into the ring vs. 250+ pound men.
–
Keep moving forward, Coffie. Once a Marine, always a Marine.
Coffie seems like a blue collar fighter with a very serious work ethic and clean living Marine vet. So few capable American born HW nowadays, Coffie can get a good following and media. Nothing negative at all to mention but that chin will be tested against the HW goliaths.
And he will also get a chance to test a few chins of those HW goliaths. I like Coffie. If he keeps on the right path, he has a great chance in becoming a HW champion.
Dovid-Coffie looks great, but the only knock against him is inexperience and his age. He’s like 34? Especially in the heavyweights, you see so many older guys who started late, but learn quickly and look awesome. Once they start fighting top caliber fighters, their inexperience and age show. Maybe Coffie will be the exception?
Time will tell. Way too early to jump to conclusions. However, in all fairness, a person has to like Coffie’s endeavors and work ethic. I wish him luck in this boxing journey.