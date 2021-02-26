Former two-time WBC super middleweight champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell and Kyrone “Shut It Down” Davis went back and forth at a final press conference Thursday to preview their main event showdown taking place this Saturday on FOX from Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.
Anthony Dirrell: He’s fat. He’s not big, he’s fat. He ate up to the weight. He’s not big. He’s fat. He’s a 160-154 opponent. He knows what he got himself into.
Kyrone Davis: He’s gotta fight me. It is what it is. He can talk about it, but he’s got to get in the ring on Saturday.
Anyone taking this fight seriously?
May prove entertaining….lol
“He’s fat. He’s not big, he’s fat. He ate up to the weight. He’s not big. He’s fat. He’s a 160-154 opponent.”
So in other words, Dirrell is fighting a guy who is an out of shape, light punching (6 KOs) Middleweight/Junior Middleweight at 168. Not exactly must-see TV.
Pretty sure if Dirrell can win a fight or two they’ll probably give him a shot at Plant or Morrell or maybe even Jean Pascal. Be a nice payday and maybe a winnable fight depending on the opponent.