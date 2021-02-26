Former two-time WBC super middleweight champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell and Kyrone “Shut It Down” Davis went back and forth at a final press conference Thursday to preview their main event showdown taking place this Saturday on FOX from Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Anthony Dirrell: He’s fat. He’s not big, he’s fat. He ate up to the weight. He’s not big. He’s fat. He’s a 160-154 opponent. He knows what he got himself into.

Kyrone Davis: He’s gotta fight me. It is what it is. He can talk about it, but he’s got to get in the ring on Saturday.