Julio Cesar Martinez injured, pulls out After Thursday’s press conference in Miami, WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez pulled out of his defense against McWilliams Arroyo in Saturday’s Canelo-Yilirim co-feature. Martinez said on social media that he aggravated a previous injury this week and doctors advised him to not fight. Arroyo may face another opponent for the WBC interim belt on the card. Fa outweighs Parker by 20 pounds Trainers talk Canelo-Yildirim

