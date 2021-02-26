Heavyweight Junior Fa weighed in at 260.3 pounds, 20.3 pounds heavier than former WBO heavyweight champion Joeseph Parker, who scaled in at 240. Parker (27-2, 21 KOs) and Fa (19-0, 10 KOs) will fight for the vacant WBO Oriental heavyweight title on Saturday at the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. DAZN will stream the event in the U.S. at 1:30AM ET/10:30PM PT.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
DAZN will stream the event in the U.S at 1:30 “Sunday” morning?
Yes, I read that myself……LOL….Time zones make this event burning the midnight oil for us US folks…..
Scooby: Here in South Africa every time there is boxing in the U.S the Sat evening, it is the early hours of Sun morning for us to watch. And the U.S has the most fights we want to see. (SA boxing went backwards unfortunately years ago already, as did the country ;(
Yes, I understand. I had to be cynical with the midnight oil comment. In reality, you burn midnight oil with our US fights or get up way early in the morning to see our match ups. Have a great weekend and enjoy it!
Now you know how we from Europe feel when we want to watch fights from US.
Agreed…
NJ Boxing: Must be 01:30 Sat morning by you in the U.S because here in South Africa the fight is 08:30 Sat morning, and the time is earlier by you. In NZ the fight is Sat evening 22:30. Feels like some time warp explaining this..
Yes, it can get confusing trying to figure out all the time zones! LOL
Interesting match up. For a big guy Fa doesn’t have the k.o. numbers one would expect. Parker is also very underrated.
Im picking Parker to win solidly. But ive never seen Fa fight so who knows.
Not surprised with his weight. I been saying since last year that I seen FA fight against Guinn at Pechangas. He telegraphs all his punches and is quite slow. Parker by UD.
Arturo, that is what I was thinking. Parker by UD. Speed kills in many cases. The definition of speed does not have to mean super fast, but “quicker than the other guy”.
Congrats on making it to “Hall of Famer” status!