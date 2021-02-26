Fa outweighs Parker by 20 pounds Heavyweight Junior Fa weighed in at 260.3 pounds, 20.3 pounds heavier than former WBO heavyweight champion Joeseph Parker, who scaled in at 240. Parker (27-2, 21 KOs) and Fa (19-0, 10 KOs) will fight for the vacant WBO Oriental heavyweight title on Saturday at the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. DAZN will stream the event in the U.S. at 1:30AM ET/10:30PM PT. Weights from Kazakhstan Julio Cesar Martinez injured, pulls out

