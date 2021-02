Weights from Kazakhstan Kamshybek Kunkabayev 199.7 vs. Server Emurlaev 199.9

Nurtas Azhbenov 134.9 vs. Evgeny Smirnov 134.9

Bagdat Uaydayev 125.6 vs. Sagyndyk Moldashev 125.2

Abay Tolesh 158.9 vs. Vasily Shtyk 158.7

Talgat Shayken 146.6 vs. Evgeny Pavko 146.1 Venue: Tynyshpayev Academy of Transport & Communications, Almaty, Kazakhstan

Promoter: MTK Global

