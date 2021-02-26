Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez, (41-0, 27 KOs), the Mexican light heavyweight contender and undefeated former world champion, has signed a multi-fight deal with Golden Boy. Details for Ramirez’s imminent return will be announced shortly.

“After several discussions, Golden Boy Promotions made the most sense and felt like the best partners for me,” said Ramirez. “They understood the goals and the agendas I have and I have full faith in Oscar and the team to make the big fights happen. I look forward to working with them closely and to this new chapter of my career.”