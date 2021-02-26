February 26, 2021
Canelo, Yildirim make weight

Boxing: Saul Alvarez And Avni Yildirim Weigh In
Photo: Melina Pizano/Matchroom.

Canelo Alvarez 167.6 vs. Avni Yildirim 167.6
(WBC/WBA super middleweight titles)

Zhilei Zhang 256.2 vs. Jerry Forrest 236
Diego Pacheco 168 vs. Rodolfo Gomez 167
Alexis Espino 167.8 vs. Ashton Sykes 164.2
Aaron Aponte 139.8 vs. Harry Gigliotti 139.2
Keyshawn Davis 136.6 vs. Lester Brown 134.6

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN

  • CANELO HAVE A GREAT FIGHT, LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING ANOTHER VICTORY .YOU ARE THE BEST OF THE BEST.

  • Poor Avni is gonna get destroyed (TKO) by a series of body shots. I hope Avni can provide 8 rounds before his TKO lost.

  • watch yildrim train way too slow this is a walkover for canelo , who is turning into being an all time great

