Canelo Alvarez 167.6 vs. Avni Yildirim 167.6
(WBC/WBA super middleweight titles)
Zhilei Zhang 256.2 vs. Jerry Forrest 236
Diego Pacheco 168 vs. Rodolfo Gomez 167
Alexis Espino 167.8 vs. Ashton Sykes 164.2
Aaron Aponte 139.8 vs. Harry Gigliotti 139.2
Keyshawn Davis 136.6 vs. Lester Brown 134.6
Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN
The Zhang vs Forrest should be entertaining for as long as it lasts.
CANELO HAVE A GREAT FIGHT, LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING ANOTHER VICTORY .YOU ARE THE BEST OF THE BEST.
Yes, Canelo will take this one.
Ya got a man crush on him eh?
Poor Avni is gonna get destroyed (TKO) by a series of body shots. I hope Avni can provide 8 rounds before his TKO lost.
totally agree Yildrim is too slow
watch yildrim train way too slow this is a walkover for canelo , who is turning into being an all time great