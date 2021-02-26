Canelo, Yildirim make weight Canelo Alvarez 167.6 vs. Avni Yildirim 167.6

(WBC/WBA super middleweight titles) Zhilei Zhang 256.2 vs. Jerry Forrest 236

Diego Pacheco 168 vs. Rodolfo Gomez 167

Alexis Espino 167.8 vs. Ashton Sykes 164.2

Aaron Aponte 139.8 vs. Harry Gigliotti 139.2

Keyshawn Davis 136.6 vs. Lester Brown 134.6 Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida

Promoter: Matchroom

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN

