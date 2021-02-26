February 26, 2021
Geffrard-Grachev clash March 6

Impact Boxing will kick off its 2021 schedule on March 6th from the Delray Beach Boxing Club in Delray Beach, Florida. In the main event, light heavyweight Steve Geffrard (17-2, 12 KOs) takes on veteran Denis Grachev (20-11-1, 11 KOs) in an eight-rounder. The card can be seen on Impact Network, a basic cable channel that reaches over 93 million homes.

Also shown on the broadcast will be an eight-round light heavyweight bout between Robin Sirwan Safar (10-0, 7 KOs) against Demetrius Banks (10-9-1, 5 KOs), a six-round lightweight bout featuring Antonio Williams (13-0-1, 6 KOs) against Ignacio Perrin (6-4-1, 1 KO), and heavyweight prospect Jeremiah Milton (2-0, 2 KOs) against Zachary Calmus (1-0, 1 KO).

Impact also announced that it has inked a deal with an undisclosed International Boxing Hall of Fame Promoter that will start staging bouts as part of the series beginning in April.

