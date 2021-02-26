Scardina stops Nunez, remains unbeaten Unbeaten super middleweight Daniele Scardina (19-0, 15 KOs) scored an eighth round TKO over Cesar Nunez (17-3-1, 9 KOs) to claim the vacant European Union belt on Friday night at the Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy. Scardina, who lives in Miami Beach where he trains at the legendary 5th Street Gym, progressively broke down Nunez and got a referee’s stoppage with a barrage of punches. Time was 2:55. Dirrell, Davis make weight Geffrard-Grachev clash March 6

