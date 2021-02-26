Former two-time world champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell and Kyrone “Shut It Down” Davis both made weight for their WBC super middleweight eliminator taking place this Saturday on FOX from Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Dirrell weighed in at 167.4 pounds and Davis scaled in at 167.6 pounds.

Other Weights:

Jesús Ramos 146.8 vs. Jesús Emilio Bojórquez 146.2

Vito Mielnicki Jr. 146.4 vs. Nóe López 146

Michel Rivera 144.4 vs. Anthony Mercado 146

Anthony Cuba 134.2 vs. Diego Elizondo 135

Romuel Cruz 122.4 vs. Luis Valdés 122.4

José Valenzuela 134.8 vs. Clay Burns 134.8

Leon Lawson 152.2 vs. Ramal Amanov 153.8

Arnold Alejandro 131.2 vs. Jeremy Abram 129.4

Venue: Shrine Auditorium

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: FOX