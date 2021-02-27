February 26, 2021
Boxing Results

De Leon upsets Acevedo by KO6 in Argentina

In the 10 round main event, Juan Nicolas De Leon (13-3, 4 KOs) upset previously unbeaten Jose Hugo Acevedo (13-1-1, 8 KOs) by sixth round KO to win the Argentina (FAB) lightweight title at the Microestadio Municipal de Hurlingham, in Hurlingham, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The scheduled for ten round co-feature saw Hernan David Perez (7-3, 3 KOs) upset the more experienced veteran Walter Gabriel (23-8, 15 KOs) by way of an eighth round knockout. Impressive win for Perez as Sequeira had once gone the distance with a young Avril Yildrim who will fight Saul Alvarez Saturday night.

Rounding out the undercard…

Guido Emmanuel Schramm TKO 2 Matias Raimundo Diaz 6 rds welterweights

Gerado Antonio Perez UD Sergio Gabriel Quintana 6 rds super lightweights

Maximiliano Sergio Maidana draw Jorge Alberto Acosta 4 rds super bantamweights

Leandro Ariel Fonseca TKO 3 Juan David Balbuena 4 rds welterweights

Argentina Boxing Promotions-Mario Margossian promoted the event with TyC Sports televising

Sakio Bika fight cancelled
Dirrell, Davis make weight

