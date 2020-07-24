Sad to report legendary Philadelphia trainer Nazim Richardson passed away this morning. He was known for training world champions Bernard Hopkins, “Sugar” Shane Mosley and Steve Cunningham among others. Richardson was also the one who caught Antonio Margarito being taped with plaster pads in his hand wraps before Margarito’s fight with Mosley.
Boxing has lost a very smart man. Rest in peace
Inna la lahi wa inna rajiun.
You’re with the ancestors and I pray they greet you warmly.
Ameen
RIP Brother Nazim.
Him being a great trainer is only the tip of the iceberg.. having been around him at sfb in Miami he was always a true gentleman. And a consimate professional, you’ll be missed.. R.I.P