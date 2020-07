Ortiz, Vargas make weight Vergil Ortiz Jr 147 vs. Samuel Vargas 146.6

(WBA Gold welterweight title) Shane Mosley Jr 159.4 vs. Jeremy Ramos 160

Seniesa Estrada 107.8 vs. Miranda Adkins 106.8

Hector Valdez 121.6 vs. Josue Morales 120.6

Evan Sanchez 147 vs. Issouf Kinda 144.6 The bout between Mercito Gesta and Hector Tanajara is off. No explanation given. Venue: Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, California

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: DAZN Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

