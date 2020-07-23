Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.
September 12
8 Round Exhibition
Pay-Per-View
Odds courtesy of BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag).
Mike Tyson -350 (2/7)
Roy Jones +275 (11/4)
–
I. AM. BACK. #legendsonlyleague. September 12th vs @RealRoyJonesJr on #Triller and PPV #frontlinebattle @TysonLeague pic.twitter.com/eksSfdjDzK
— Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) July 23, 2020
why
Hopefully Roy can avoid being brutally knocked out….again
Why are there odds on an exhibition?
My idea for the fight tag line: “Old Brawls”
Can we get Hopkins on the Undercard ? Maybe Toney?
Don’t be surprised if Roy beats Tyson. He deals well with that kind of style. Remember how he outclassed Jeff Lacy and even outboxed James Toney and Hopkins. But if Tyson Lands it’s OVER.