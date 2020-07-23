July 23, 2020
Boxing News

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.

  • Don’t be surprised if Roy beats Tyson. He deals well with that kind of style. Remember how he outclassed Jeff Lacy and even outboxed James Toney and Hopkins. But if Tyson Lands it’s OVER.

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: