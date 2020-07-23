Carl Frampton and Michael Conlan have been added to the BT Sport-televised show was initially listed to take place on Thursday August 20, but now switches to Saturday August 15, the previous weekend. ESPN will pick up the fights in the U.S.

Frampton (27-2, 15 KOs) who is awaiting confirmation of his challenge to WBO world super featherweight champion Jamel Herring, will take on Vahram Vardanyan (21-1-1, 14 KOs).

Conlan (13-0, 7 KOs) who holds both the WBA and WBO Intercontinental featherweight titles, goes up against the experienced Sofiane Takoucht (35-4-1, 13 KOs).

The originally scheduled headliner between Archie Sharp and Jeff Ofori for the WBO European super featherweight title remains on the card along with an IBF European Super-Welterweight title defense for Troy Williamson. ESPN+ will air those fights.