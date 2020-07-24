July 24, 2020
Boxing News

Joe Joyce weighs a whopping 270

Heavyweight “Juggernaut” Joe Joyce (10-0, 9 KOs) weighed in at a career high 270 pounds for Saturday’s fight against Michael Wallisch at BT Sport Studios in London. Joyce weighed 256 pounds for his previous fight against Bryant Jennings.

If 100:1 favorite Joyce gets past Wallisch as expected, he has an October 24 clash with Daniel Dubois next. Wallisch (20-3, 13 KOs), who weighed 260 pounds, has lost three of his last four, all by KO. The card will air on ESPN+ Saturday at 2PM ET/11PM PT.

