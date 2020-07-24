July 24, 2020
Boxing News

First Tyson-Jones Jr. undercard fight announced

It was announced yesterday that YouTube star Jake Paul will fight former NBA player Nate Robinson in an undercard fight on the September 12 pay-per-view event topped by Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. The show will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Paul won a celebrity match against fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib in Miami earlier this year in what was considered a pro fight, so Paul is officially 1-0, 1 KO. Robinson has never fought, but he has dunked over Shaq so he’s a legit athlete.

