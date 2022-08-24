By Mark Vaz

Jimmy Farrell, 69, a well-known and highly respected trainer from Quincy, MA passed away Monday after a long battle with cancer. Born in nearby Rockland, MA, Farrell campaigned in the 1970’s in the featherweight division as a pro, retiring with a record of 17-4-3, 6 KOs. Farrell trained under his father the late Jim Farrell, Sr, also a Boston area promoter, as well as hall of famer Cus D’Amato in Catskill, NY.

Jimmy operated several gyms in Quincy area over the years during a career that spanned nearly five decades and produced over 40 amateur champions as well as dozens of professionals, including Mark DeLuca, Ryan Kielczewski, Steve Vukosa, Chris and Vinnie Traietti, Nick and Mike Morganelli and Nick Cyr.

An old-school trainer, Jimmy truly understood fighters, never trying to mold them in his own style, instead instilling in them solid basics then adapting them to the fighter’s natural strengths. Be they boxers or brawlers, Farrell got the most out of his fighters.

Never one to share the spotlight, Jimmy was tireless in the gym but always stepped back to allow his fighters to enjoy the accolades of their victories. His quiet competence and humble demeanor garnered life-long loyalty and friendship from fighters, managers, trainers and promoters who knew him.

Never jealous of other’s successes Jimmy delighted in fellow trainer’s achievements in the sport, always glad to have been able to help them along the way. He truly loved the sport and the opportunity it gave him to share his knowledge and skill to help guide young fighters through the difficult and demanding sport to become the best boxers they could be.

Jimmy leaves five children, Jimmy, Ryan, Jamie, Janice and Domenic. A memorial service will be announced by his family later in the week.