By Mauricio Sulaimán

Son of José Sulaimán and president of the WBC

Ready to enter the last quarter of 2022 with an incredible closing plan for this year that has been superb for all the boxing world.

We have experienced action inside and outside the ring, the World Boxing Council platform has been extremely active, including the participation of thousands of people who make up this great family and this is a reason to celebrate, since just two years ago we lived with enormous concern, without knowing what would happen next with our world, derived from a pandemic that caused devastating effects to all.

Boxing was essential for the lives of millions of people to have hope, inspiration and confidence that things would continue, and life would return to normal. Boxing took the initiative and showed the world it could be done.

Boxing shows were held without an audience in the famous bubbles of the United States, Mexico, Nicaragua, England and some other countries; The WBC Talks kept the boxing and sports community entertained and informed for months; The virtual WBC Convention that was held in 2020 instead of doing the easy thing of throwing in the towel and cancelling that annual meeting, where all the important points for the administration of our organization are discussed. So today it only remains to look forward and continue with great events in the ring as well as in society.

There are plenty of fights that fans around the world are eager to see. There are different variables that will dictate the future of boxing, such as: Tyson Fury and his decision this week to continue as WBC world champion or retire from boxing, also the result of the highly anticipated trilogy between Canelo and GGG and some other probable fights. Here is a list of some of those possible fights that are on the horizon:

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk for the absolute unification of the heavyweight division.

The winners of Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius and Andy Ruiz vs. Luis Ortiz and other fights that are taking place in the top division.

The winner of Canelo vs. Golovkin; who will have a diverse option of challengers of great interest such as Benavidez, Charlo and Jaime Munguía.

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford for the absolute unification of the welterweight division.

Gallo Estrada vs. Chocolatito González in their highly anticipated third fight.

The rematch between undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney against George Kambosos will take place in Australia in October. So many fighters ready to fight the winner, such as Lomachenko, Pitbull Cruz, Gervonta Davis and more.

The rematch between Rey Martínez and McWilliams Arroyo after the technical draw caused by an accidental clash of heads.

José Zepeda vs. Regis Prograis for the vacant WBC super lightweight world championship.

The great Japanese idol Naoya Inoue vs. Paul Butler for the absolute bantamweight unification.

The rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, one of the best fights in women’s boxing history.

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall for the absolute unification of the middleweight division.

Yamileth Mercado vs. Mariana “Barby” Juárez in the two-generation war for super bantamweight supremacy.

This coming November the World Boxing Council returns to Mexico with its 60th annual convention and the venue will be the beautiful and legendary Port of Acapulco.

With great enthusiasm, we will hold a Convention for the first time in that magnificent destination in Mexico. Acapulco will receive us with its traditional hospitality. The Convention participants from all over the world will be there. Legendary and current champions, press, ring officials, commissioners, promoters and all members of the boxing community, who will gather to continue the work of the WBC, which has modified, improved and continues to develop the destiny of this great sport making it safer. year after year.

I want to send a very special shout greeting to Don Majeski who came out with his hand up after open heart surgery and is recovering well. Don Majeski is a boxing manager who has been an important member of boxing for more than 40 years and is also one of the most recognized historians of the sport.

Did you know?

The municipal president of Nezahualcoyotl Adolfo Cerqueda presented a plan to promote health through boxing and in turn paid a well-deserved tribute to the champion Julio Cesar Chavez and other Neza boxing figures, led by Humberto “Chiquita” Gonzalez.

Today´s anecdote

I had a wonderful weekend. I travelled with my wife and children to San Luis Potosí to visit my aunt Nelly, my father’s beloved sister, and my uncle Antonio Esper, who was my father’s brother-in-law and soul brother. We enjoyed getting together with my cousins and nephews, seeing the affection and natural unity between my children and theirs` was very important. There is nothing more important than family.

We told hundreds of stories and anecdotes, and one was very special. During one of the many family trips to Ciudad Valles we were all in the pool; it was a very hot day. My dad was sitting talking with my grandfather and suddenly he decided to go swimming and as he walked towards the pool, Don Elias, with his beautiful Lebanese accent, yelled at him “Majitos, where do you think you are going? No, don’t go into the water, you could catch a cold.“ My dad turned around and said “But please, it’s very hot, I’m 65 years old now“ and my grandfather pointed out “come here majitos, you’re not going to swim”… Don José obeyed him and did not swim…Those were times of respect for parents!

I appreciate your comments at [email protected]