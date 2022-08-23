Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, will be the site where unbeaten super welterweight Sebastian “The Towering Inferno’’ Fundora defends his WBC interim title against former title challenger Carlos Ocampo live on Showtime October 8.
Tickets for the event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Sampson Boxing, go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, August 24 at noon.
Gotta give it to Fundora! He’s staying active and keeping that potential title shot in his crosshairs!!
Martinez – Ancajas 2 on this same card. Should be another excellent fight.