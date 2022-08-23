Star Boxing has announced that it has signed Ivan “El Terrible” Redkach (26-6-1 18 KOs) to an exclusive promotional agreement. He will be campaigning at 135 lbs moving forward. Redkach is excited to get back in the ring, “For some reason, my career froze for a year. I’ve had a good rest and I didn’t sit still waiting for my time. I trained hard for a year, being told there is a fight, then there would be no fight.

“Boxing is my job, it’s my life. I’ve been in boxing since I am 6 years old, and I’ve come a good way. I have the experience. There have been ups and downs, but I’ll be back in the ring soon and you’ll see my desire to win. I’m very grateful to Star Boxing and Joe DeGuardia to further my career. Together we’ll become world champion.”