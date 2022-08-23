On August 13, 42-year-old former heavyweight title challenger Kevin “Kingpin” Johnson (35-20-1, 9 KOs) went the eight round distance with unbeaten Igor Shevadzutskiy (10-0, 8 KOs), and even gave Shevadzutskiy some problems. On Saturday, Kingpin returns in another eight-rounder against another unbeaten fighter in Victor Faust (9-0, 7 KOs). The event takes place at the ECB Boxgym in Hamburg, Germany.

Faust, also known as Victor Vykhryst, will be fighting for the first time since he went life and death with Iago Kiladze in January. He was supposed to fight two weeks ago, but his opponent pulled out with COVID.

“I’m going to end the fight early and not go the full distance with Johnson!” proclaimed Faust.