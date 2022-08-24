Unbeaten featherweight prospect Dominique Francis (12-0, 9 KOs) of Miami, Florida takes on local favorite Manuel Felipe Gonzalez (11-2, 11 KOs) of Colombia. The 10 round bout will take place Wednesday morning in the highly popular beach tourist city of Santa Marta in Colombia. This will be the third time Francis has fought in Santa Marta having previously impressively scored two knockouts. The ripped and ready Francis is stepping up versus the hard punching Gonzalez who has a 100% knockout percent. His corner will be manned by his father Smith Francis and trainer Derick Santos. Both fighters made the contracted weight on Tuesday.

