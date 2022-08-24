Tuto Zabala’s All Star Boxing, Inc has joined forces once again with Producciones Deportivas and will return to Mexico this Friday, August 26 at the beautiful Foro ZINA in Zinacantepec. Mexicans Ernesto Salcedo (13-2, 10 KOs) and Hytan Ramos (11-5-2, 3 KOs) will headline the show in a rematch fight with the vacant World Boxing Council FECARBOX super bantamweight title at stake.

Destiny has again put Salcedo and Ramos facing each other again this Friday in a fight that promises to be much better than the first one with the difference of this time having a championship in play. On July 30 of last year in their first encounter at the Foro Viena in Mexico City Ramos stopped Salcedo by TKO in the 4th round putting the first stain on Salcedo’s record in a brutal fight with each fighter scoring knockdowns.

“I want to avenge my first loss as a professional, want to thank my promoters at Producciones Deportivas for giving me the chance to do so, I won’t disappoint them or my fans this time around” stated Salcedo. On the other hand, Ramos declared “I stopped him in our first fight and this time with more experience I will stop him again, I’m hungry to win a regional belt which could lead me to a world title”.

In the co-feature former WBO Latin champion Carlos “Fino” Ruiz (16-7-2, 6 KOs) returns to the ring after a 2-year hiatus when he took time off to finish his degree as a Civil Engineer. He will face Hector Garcia (9-6, 5 KOs) in another civil war scheduled for 8 rounds in the Jr. Lightweight division. Opening the telecast undefeated prospect Ricardo “Capi” Tellez (6-0, 5 KOs) will have his hands full against Eduardo “Choco” Cortes (4-1, 3 KOs) in a Lightweight bout schedule for 6 rounds.

The action will begin at 8:00 PM (CT) and will be televised live by Estrella TV in the United States and ESPN KO Latin America. Tickets are already on sale at ZoomTicket.com and at the Foro ZINA 51356 San Miguel Zinacantepec, State of Mexico, Mexico.