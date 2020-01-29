Undefeated, 300-plus-pound heavyweight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Top Rank. Miller, who is co-promoted by Greg Cohen Promotions and Salita Promotions, will make his Top Rank on ESPN debut in 2020.
Miller (23-0-1, 20 KOs) last fought in November 2018, knocking out Bogdan Dinu in four rounds. He signed to fight Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden for the unified heavyweight title last June, but he failed multiple VADA tests and was denied a license by the New York State Athletic Commission and suspended for six months by the WBA.
“Jarrell Miller is serious about coming back, doing things the right way and becoming heavyweight champion of the world,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “He is one of boxing’s most unique and exciting characters, but most importantly, he can fight.”
“Minor setback for a major comeback. I’m coming for everything and everyone. No one is safe. Say hello to the bad guy,” Miller said. “Everyone wants to portray the superhero. We don’t live in a sunshine world. I’ll never be the superhero. In my world, the majority of the time, the villain wins.”
So…, BBM wants to be a villain? Wasn’t he trying to portray himself as a nice guy? Just doesn’t sound like he is all there. I wish him well, though. I did like both Kownacki and BBM.
Will he be another hig fat guy that runs out of gas without the peds?? Or ???
They should make a Big baby Miller Vs Andy Ruiz jr, the battle of the bulge, the heaviest heavyweight contest in history!
“FATTLE”
Yeah, but the ring should be made of reinforced concrete I guess
I really would like to see baby and kownacki, we already know adam brings it, lets see if baby can handle the constant pressure adam brings
I’m sure he’s going to be under constant testing for peds is he going to be the same or go down hill like Erkan Teper without them Hopefully he is staying busy with Kowanacki in the gym and not looking to obese going off peds will do that..
I believe Miller has been depending on banned substances long before the last rainbow finding. Now he might have to find the way to compensate the absence of that or get a real guru that help him to hide it.
Miller is not a bad boxer, but he tried to cut corners in order to get to the top, got badly caught and now the rigorous scrutiny will be on him for ever. Maybe to prove us wrong, he will become a better fighter by mighty struggling on his trining, who knows? I am convinced he deserves a second chance. Time will tell us the truth