BooBoo, Keeler, Farmer, JoJo, Roman, Akhmadaliev all make weight Demetrius Andrade 159.6 vs. Luke Keeler 159.4

(WBO middleweight title)



Tevin Farmer 130 vs. JoJo Diaz 129.8

(IBF super featherweight title)



Daniel Roman 121.6 vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev 121.4

(WBA/IBF super bantamweight titles)



Jake Paul 191.8 vs. Ali Eson Gib 188

Anthony Sims Jr 168 vs. Roamer Angulo 167.4

Alexis Espino 165 vs. Vincent Baccus 165

Austin Williams 159.8 vs. Donald Sanchez 159.4

Amanda Serrano 131.6 vs. Simone Da Silva 131.4

Otha Jones III 134.8 vs. Juan Santiago 132.4

Movladdin Biyarslanov 137.2 vs. Nicolas Velazquez 137.4

Avril Mathie 119.4 vs. Angelina Hoffschneider 120.4 Venue: Meridian at Island Gardens, Miami, Florida

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN

