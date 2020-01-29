A press conference took place Wednesday at the Hotel Estelar Milla de Oro, in Medellin, Colombia to present the upcoming “Future WBA Champions” training camp. WBA President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza was present, along with FeColBox top man Alberto Torres, Rio 2016 Olympic Medallist Ingrit Valencia, as well as all of the authorities involved in the organization of the best training camp ever seen in Latin America for Olympic Games preparation.

WBA has considered accompanying boxing in its transformation and pro/am fusion, and this camp will serve to gather more than 110 athletes from America and Europe in one place with the intention of having the necessary competitive level for the maximum sports event in Tokyo. The camp will take place from February 1st to the 11th with the presence of the national teams of Venezuela, Colombia, Italy, Ecuador, Uruguay, Puerto Rico, and Argentina, plus the Uzbekistan National Team, whose athletes are in process of obtaining their visas in order to join the event.

Mendoza talked about the organization’s motivation for this project and all the expectations expected regarding this event.

“Amateur boxing was always regulated by AIBA, which was created in 1963. The World Boxing Association was founded in 1921, and it had never focused on both the amateur and professional sports fields. Ever since we held the 2017 convention in Medellin, declared ourselves as a professional and amateur organization. Why? Thousands of reasons. Organizations need changes, so do sports. Nowadays, it doesn’t matter if it’s professional or amateur, people love what is going, the fighters stories. This is what we try to look for when we say the ‘just one boxing’ slogan,'” stated Mendoza.

About the selection of Medellin for this event, he declared that he has admired the way in which sports in the region is being taken aiming on helping those athletes accomplish their goals: “From Medellin we have learned a lot, especially the management model, the departments they have, I like a lot the way the federation is being managed. WBA supports Ingrit Valencia, and all the boxers who have an Olympic dream. They can get it through our hands, That is one of the most fundamental things we are looking for here.”

Mendoza declared that one of his dreams is to help a fighter become world champion in the professional field and at the same being the owner of an Olympic medal. The WBA President added that he would prefer that milestone would be accomplished by a Colombian, Venezuelan, or a Panamanian, countries that have given a lot to the organization.

On the other hand, Ingri Valencia vas very motivated by the opportunity to participate in the camp along with the Colombian National Team, and be able to run into high-level fighters in the amateurs, as well as the professional champions such as Argentina’s Yessica Bopp, who will also take place in the competition.

Regarding Colombia National Team, which is currently in Bogotá, Torres expressed the group’s immediate plans: “we come to this camp with the whole group that is in Bogotá. Headliners and Substitutes will come to look for the best preparation possible. We have the tools to achieve great things and the intention is to get as many Olympic spots as possible.

Erick Cogollo, who is Inder representative, an organization that works hand in hand with WBA to arrange the best venues at the event, spoke about the available infrastructure. He also stressed being very motivated by WBA projects such as “Ko to Drugs” and wants to undertake more projects in alongside the pioneer sanctioning body.

Another important presence was Damian Martinez, who is the MMA Colombia Gym Sports Director, which will provide its facilities hosting where all National teams will gather.

“Future WBA Champions” training camp is the most ambitious and complete ever seen on the continent. The WBA will fulfill a gigantic project that has the sole objective of making Olympic world boxing better and better.