Challenger Luke Keeler (17-2-1 5 KOs) claims he’s gotten under the skin of WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade (28-0 17 KOs). Keeler and Andrade will collide Thursday night on DAZN from Miami.

“People think this is an easy touch for Andrade,” said Keeler. “He stepped up to middleweight and he hasn’t been performing. He hasn’t shown me how great he is like he said he is. I labeled him ‘delusional’ and I think it got under his skin. I am 32 but I am fresh. I think his pro career has slowed him down. He’s not entertaining, he’s struggling. He talks like he’s the greatest, but he isn’t. I am going to take that belt back to Ireland!”

Andrade responded by evoking Star Wars.

“Luke, I am your father!” He said. “Luke Keeler, just like everyone else. They have the game plan; they say they can beat me and then they can’t. I had a great camp, spent a lot of time down here in Miami training. It’s my second home. Let’s put on a show. And remember Luke, I am your father.”