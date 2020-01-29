Undefeated 2016 U.S. Olympian Gary Antuanne Russell (12-0, 12 KOs) will take on Mexico’s José Marrufo (12-9-2, 1 KO) in a 10-round super lightweight bout, while unbeaten bantamweight contender Gary Antonio Russell (16-0, 12 KOs) steps in the ring for a 10-round fight highlighting the non-televised undercard February 8 from PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The card is headlined by the older brother of Gary Antuanne and Gary Antonio, as undefeated WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. will defend his 126-pound crown against unbeaten mandatory challenger Tugstsogt “King Tug” Nyambayar live on Showtime.

The telecast will also see former world champions Guillermo Rigondeaux and Liborio Solís battle for the vacant WBA bantamweight world title in the co-main event, plus Jaime Arboleda meeting Jayson Vélez in a 12-round bout WBA super featherweight title eliminator in the opener.

Undercard action will also see super welterweight contender Jamontay “The Quiet Assassin” Clark (14-1-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-round showdown against Mexico’s Vladimir Hernández (10-4, 6 KOs) and Springfield, Massachusetts native Anthony Velázquez (8-0, 8 KOs) in a six-round welterweight duel against Reading, Pennsylvania’s Kashon Hutchinson (7-5, 1 KO).

Rounding out the lineup is Puerto Rico’s Jonathan Torres (7-0, 3 KOs) taking on Mexico’s Edson Eduardo Neri (3-4, 2 KOs) for six rounds of bantamweight action, and a six-round battle of unbeaten welterweights as Bowie, Maryland’s Marlon Bolen (3-0, 2 KOs) squares off against Miami’s Osmel Mayorga (2-0, 1 KO).