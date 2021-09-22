September 22, 2021
Boxing News

Top Rank inks 6’9 heavyweight

6’9, 265-pound heavyweight Antonio “El Gigante” Mireles has signed a multi-year promotional contract with Top Rank and will make his professional debut in a four-rounder live on ESPN+ October 15 on the Emanuel Navarrete-Joet Gonzalez undercard at Pechanga Arena San Diego. Mireles, from Des Moines, Iowa, will be trained by Robert Garcia and managed by David McWater, the 2020 Manager of the Year.

“Antonio is a big young man with a personality to match, and he has all the makings of a heavyweight superstar,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “With Robert Garcia guiding him inside the ropes, I have no doubt he’ll develop into a formidable fighter.”

Canelo: I'm going to knock out this guy easy
Yabuki upsets Teraji, wins WBC 108lb belt

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>