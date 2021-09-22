6’9, 265-pound heavyweight Antonio “El Gigante” Mireles has signed a multi-year promotional contract with Top Rank and will make his professional debut in a four-rounder live on ESPN+ October 15 on the Emanuel Navarrete-Joet Gonzalez undercard at Pechanga Arena San Diego. Mireles, from Des Moines, Iowa, will be trained by Robert Garcia and managed by David McWater, the 2020 Manager of the Year.

“Antonio is a big young man with a personality to match, and he has all the makings of a heavyweight superstar,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “With Robert Garcia guiding him inside the ropes, I have no doubt he’ll develop into a formidable fighter.”