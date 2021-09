Yabuki upsets Teraji, wins WBC 108lb belt By Joe Koizumi Unheralded underdog Masamichi Yabuki (13-3, 12 KOs), 107.75, surprisingly captured the WBC 108-pound belt as he survived a crisis in the ninth and caught up with previously unbeaten defending champ Kenshiro Teraji (18-1, 10 KOs), 107.5, with a flurry of unanswered punches, which prompted the referee’s intervention. Prior to the stoppage, Yabuki was leading on points: 87-84, 86-85, and 88-83. New view of Canelo-Caleb altercation

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.