September 22, 2021
Boxing News

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Considering how Canelo was willing to negotiate with the PBC to get this fight with Plant, he believes this will be a sure title grab. I doubt I ever heard him say his upcoming fight will be easy.

    Reply
    • >