Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is a strong 1:1 betting favorite to win the 2022 Philippine presidential election. Sara Duterte-Carpio, who happens to be the daughter of current President Rodrigo Duterte, is second at 2:1. The elder Duterte, who is leaving office due to a term limit, is expected to be on the ticket as her vice-president.

Manny Pacquiao 1/1

Sara Duterte-Carpio 2/1

Bong Go 4/1

Bongbong Marcos 8/1

Leni Robredo 25/1

Alan Peter Cayetano 50/1

Antonio Trillanes 50/1

Odds courtesy BetOnline.ag.