Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is a strong 1:1 betting favorite to win the 2022 Philippine presidential election. Sara Duterte-Carpio, who happens to be the daughter of current President Rodrigo Duterte, is second at 2:1. The elder Duterte, who is leaving office due to a term limit, is expected to be on the ticket as her vice-president.
Manny Pacquiao 1/1
Sara Duterte-Carpio 2/1
Bong Go 4/1
Bongbong Marcos 8/1
Leni Robredo 25/1
Alan Peter Cayetano 50/1
Antonio Trillanes 50/1
Odds courtesy BetOnline.ag.
He was also favored to win against Ugas
– I will be voting for “Bongbong Marcos”.
– Not sure if this person is related to Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos, but any one named “Bongbong” deserves my vote 🙂
Im voting for Bong bong