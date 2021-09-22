After delay after delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Class of 2020 was finally inducted into the New York State Boxing Hall of Fame (NYSBHOF) this past Sunday afternoon at Russo’s On The Bay in Howard Beach, New York.

Attending inductees were (L-R) Ron Lipton, Merqui Sosa, Dennis Milton, Freddie Liberatore (seated); Bobby Cassidy, Jr., Lou Savarese, Jack Hirsch and Rick Glaser (standing). Each received a custom-designed belt signifying their induction into the NYSBHOF. Henry Hascup and famed ring announcer David Diamonte shared master of ceremony duties.