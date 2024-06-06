Over the last few weeks, Top Rank has added a lot of new talent to their formidable stable.
- The newest member of the Top Rank family is WBA #4 junior middleweight contender Vito “White Magic” Mielnicki Jr., (18-1, 12 KOs), who has inked a long-term promotional contract. The date of Mielnicki’s Top Rank debut will be announced shortly.
- Welterweight prospect Art Barrera Jr., (5-0, 4 KOs) from the Robert Garcia Boxing Academy, recently inked a long-term promotional contract. He will fight July 13, on the ESPN+-streamed Alimkhanuly-Mikhailovich undercard at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.
- Argentinian power puncher Gustavo Lemos (29-1, 19 KOs), who recently lost a controversial decision to Richardson Hitchins, signed a long-term promotional pact. A world-ranked contender at lightweight and junior welterweight, Lemos will be co-promoted by Top Rank in association with O.R. Promotions. His ring return date will be announced shortly.
- Junior welterweight contender Elvis “The Dominican Kid” Rodriguez (15-1-1, 13 KOs), previously promoted by Top Rank from 2019 to 2021 has signed a long-term promotional deal. He makes his second Top Rank debut in a 10-rounder on the June 29 Teofimo-Claggett undercard at James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida.
I don’t know anything about Barrera, but the other three are really good signings. Got two guys away from PBC (actually pretty surprised they got Mielnicki) (hopefully someone can get Brandun Lee as well) and a highly rated contender in Lemos. I say well done, Top Rank.
Setting up mielnicki and zayas fight maybe? Zayas is ahead of him at this point, but I think it could be on the horizon in a couple years. If. They stay their in weight and neither one them has any setbacks. Could be entertaining. Thoughts, Lucie?