Top Rank continues signing spree Over the last few weeks, Top Rank has added a lot of new talent to their formidable stable. The newest member of the Top Rank family is WBA #4 junior middleweight contender Vito “White Magic” Mielnicki Jr., (18-1, 12 KOs), who has inked a long-term promotional contract. The date of Mielnicki’s Top Rank debut will be announced shortly.

Welterweight prospect Art Barrera Jr., (5-0, 4 KOs) from the Robert Garcia Boxing Academy, recently inked a long-term promotional contract. He will fight July 13, on the ESPN+-streamed Alimkhanuly-Mikhailovich undercard at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

Argentinian power puncher Gustavo Lemos (29-1, 19 KOs), who recently lost a controversial decision to Richardson Hitchins, signed a long-term promotional pact. A world-ranked contender at lightweight and junior welterweight, Lemos will be co-promoted by Top Rank in association with O.R. Promotions. His ring return date will be announced shortly.

Junior welterweight contender Elvis “The Dominican Kid” Rodriguez (15-1-1, 13 KOs), previously promoted by Top Rank from 2019 to 2021 has signed a long-term promotional deal. He makes his second Top Rank debut in a 10-rounder on the June 29 Teofimo-Claggett undercard at James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. Collazo, Zapata make weight Anderson to face Bakole next Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

