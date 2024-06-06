Collazo, Zapata make weight Report/Photo: Boxing Bob Newman Oscar Collazo 104.7 vs Gerardo Zapata 104.2

(WBO minimumweight title) Eric Tudor 146.2 vs Roddricus Livsey 147

Mykquan Williams 139.1 vs Willmank Canonito Brito 140.3

David Stevens 168.3 vs Sergio Nahuel Lopez 167.2

Bryce Mills 141.6 vs Jose Marruffo 141.6

Yair Benjamin Gallardo-Lozano 174.2 vs

Michael Ruiz Portalatin 174

Sasha Tudor 152.5 vs Manuel Moreira 150 Venue: Turning Stone Resort & Casino

Commission: Oneida Indian Nation Athletic Commission

Promoter: Oscar de La Hoya (Golden Boy)

Matchmaker: Javier Razo

Media: DAZN

Doors Open: 5:30 pm

Doors Open: 5:30 pm

First Bell: 6 pm

