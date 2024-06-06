June 6, 2024
Collazo, Zapata make weight

Report/Photo: Boxing Bob Newman

Oscar Collazo 104.7 vs Gerardo Zapata 104.2
(WBO minimumweight title)

Eric Tudor 146.2 vs Roddricus Livsey 147
Mykquan Williams 139.1 vs Willmank Canonito Brito 140.3
David Stevens 168.3 vs Sergio Nahuel Lopez 167.2
Bryce Mills 141.6 vs Jose Marruffo 141.6
Yair Benjamin Gallardo-Lozano 174.2 vs
Michael Ruiz Portalatin 174
Sasha Tudor 152.5 vs Manuel Moreira 150

Venue: Turning Stone Resort & Casino
Commission: Oneida Indian Nation Athletic Commission
Promoter: Oscar de La Hoya (Golden Boy)
Matchmaker: Javier Razo
Media: DAZN
Doors Open: 5:30 pm
First Bell: 6 pm

