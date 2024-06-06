Unbeaten junior middleweight Xander Zayas (18-0, 12 KOs) is gearing up to kick off Puerto Rican Day Parade weekend by making his headlining debut against former world champion Patrick Teixeira (34-4, 25 KOs) in the 10-round main event this Saturday at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.
Xander Zayas: “Somebody is going to have to back down in this fight. And I don’t believe that will be me. I’m ready to go 10 rounds if necessary. I’m willing to go through everything I have to go through to get the victory.”
Patrick Teixeira: “A win in this fight can get me back to where I want to be, headlining in big fights…obviously, every fight is different. I know that. So, I prepared differently and used different strategies. I just hope to come out with the win.”
BORICUA!!!!! I hope to see an impressive performance from Zayas!! Don’t know if folks remember that Trinidad one his first World Title at 21 before going on a TEAR!!!!!
– Looking for a good fight here.
– Didn’t realize that Tex was as tall and lanky as Zayas.
– Don’t really have a dog in the main event, but if the pro-Zayas crowd starts going nuts, I may have to participate.
– Taking the 12noon train and will be in NYC by 1:30.
– Pizza by 2pm, and in Connolly’s by 3pm.
– Will be there for the first undercard bout, as some of the best action that I have seen has been between the 4 round undercard fighters who are trying to make names for themselves.