June 6, 2024
Zayas-Teixeira Final Press Conference

Unbeaten junior middleweight Xander Zayas (18-0, 12 KOs) is gearing up to kick off Puerto Rican Day Parade weekend by making his headlining debut against former world champion Patrick Teixeira (34-4, 25 KOs) in the 10-round main event this Saturday at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Xander Zayas: “Somebody is going to have to back down in this fight. And I don’t believe that will be me. I’m ready to go 10 rounds if necessary. I’m willing to go through everything I have to go through to get the victory.”

Patrick Teixeira: “A win in this fight can get me back to where I want to be, headlining in big fights…obviously, every fight is different. I know that. So, I prepared differently and used different strategies. I just hope to come out with the win.”

    • >